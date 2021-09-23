RÜFÜS DU SOL announce their new album ‘Surrender’ with new single

By Creighton Branch 28

RÜFÜS DU SOL is officially back with a brand new album. Today, they released their highly anticipated Red Rocks ID ‘On My Knees‘ and with it, announce the release of their fourth full-length album, ‘Surrender.’ The album will come out on October 21st and forge a new path in the sound of the Grammy-nominated electronic band.

‘On My Knees’ showcases the darker sound of RÜFÜS DU SOL, and one that they are known for. With emotion-packed tendencies throughout the production, aching lyricism by Tyrone and goosebump-inducing drops, the single has it all. As this is the third release of their upcoming album ‘Surrender’, the expectations are high and being met.

The announcement comes at a peak time for the trio based out of Sydney. With a busy tour schedule ahead, the album will for sure get the build-up it deserves. This weekend, RÜFÜS DU SOL will play at Governors Ball in New York City. After that, they go on to play both weekends at Austin City Limits, III Points Festival in Miami, and Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco. Once their festival tour schedule concludes, they will embark on their Fall North American tour starting in November.

Check out ‘Off My Knees’, straight from Red Rocks, down below!

Image Credit: Derek Fallon