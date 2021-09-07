Scotland will start using vaccine passports for large events

By Creighton Branch 1

Scotland will soon look to implement vaccine passports for entry into all large-scale events. This type of move has recently become common around the world to ensure the continuation of festivals and shows for the rest of the year. According to IQ Mag, if approved from MPs, the vaccination requirements in Scotland will be for those over 18 years old. While medical exemptions will be allowed, showing a negative test will no longer be a way to gain entry.

The requirements state that unless you can show that you have received both doses of a vaccine, you will not be allowed to enter: nightclubs and adult entertainment venues, unseated indoor live events with more than 500 people in the audience, unseated outdoor live events with more than 4,000 people in the audience or any event, of any nature, which has more than 10,000 people in attendance.

The Scottish government has not given an exact date on when the passports could go into effect. However, they promised it would not be a requirement until all adults have the chance to get a vaccine, which is on schedule for later this month. MPs will debate on the matter this week, and they will vote if the regulation will move forward to be reviewed again at a later date.

Image Credit: TRNSMT Festival (via Facebook)