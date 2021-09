Skrillex sells incredible Malibu beach house for $17.5 million

By Nicole Pepe 18

Skrillex has sold his spectacular and arguably one of the best houses in L.A. for a grand total of $17.5 million. The estate was built under Skrillex after he bought a plot of land for $6 million nearly five years ago, so it’s safe to say he cashed out big time.

The 1.11-acre custom-built estate consists of a 12,000-square-foot home with 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. It’s an open floor plan with sweeping views of the Pacific. It comes with all the bells and whistles, including a movie theater, gym, sauna, and game room. The jaw-dropping mansion is a mix of stone and wood with walls of glass that create a natural flow within the house. The sleek and sophisticated pad features modern architecture by Doug Burdge. Originally, the house was reported listing for $24 million in 2020, but the new homeowners (who are reportedly Australian millionaires who made their money within plumbing) managed to talk it down to $17.5 million. While this is life-changing money, Skrillex is only ranked as the 16th richest DJ in the world, with an estimated net worth of $50 million.

The EDM juggernaut has had his hands full recently, as he’s released numerous singles, his latest being ‘Don’t Go’ featuring Justin Bieber and Don Toliver. Some other singles he’s released within the past few months have been chart-topping hits including ‘Supersonic’ featuring josh pan and Dylan Brady, ‘In Da Getto’ with J. Balvin, and ‘Too Bizarre’ featuring Swae Lee & Siiickbrain.

