Steve Aoki set to be inducted into 2021 Asian Hall of Fame

By Ellie Mullins 15

The Asian Hall of Fame, started back in 2004, is the premiere global organisation of Asian excellence, cultural unity and inter-racial equity, looking to shine a light on some of the world’s biggest and best Asian talent, correcting the undervaluation of Asian talent worldwide and advocating for 4 billion Asians around the world. Recently, they have unveiled their class of 2021 inductees, and a familiar name in the electronic community appears. That is, of course, Steve Aoki.

As one of the first Asian DJs and producers to achieve global recognition and fame, it’s not a mystery as to why he was inducted. His service to the music industry and beyond is undeniable, also helping the world with charitable causes such as his own foundation, The Aoki Foundation. He is the first inductee of this year’s class, and joins other Asian icons such as bass guitarist Phil Chen, actor Ken Jeong and world-renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Linda Liau among ten total inductees for this year. Past inductees include Bruce Lee, James Kong and Connie Chung.

The 2021 induction ceremony will take place virtually on November 13 at 6pm PT, with Seattle and Newport Beach receptions taking place on November 8 and 10 respectively.

In other news, Steve Aoki has recently released his collaboration with Armin van Buuren, ‘Music Means Love Forever.’ You can listen to that here.

You can watch a video of all the inductees for 2021 below, and visit the website here for more details on the Asian Hall of Fame.

Image Credit: Square Mile Magazine