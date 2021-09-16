Swedish House Mafia set to launch collaboration with IKEA

By Ellie Mullins 14

Perhaps two of the most iconic things to come out of Sweden, Swedish House Mafia and IKEA are announcing a collaboration. Yes, this is really happening! The iconic home furnishing brand and the trio, who have recently returned with a string of new singles and an album to follow soon, are teaming up together to explore the topic of music and creativity at home. Back in February 2020, the trio were spotted heading into an IKEA Prototype factory, and we now know the answer as to why.

Blending music with home life, this collaboration will consist of products that are designed to help the creative process flow smoother, and will focus around affordable home furnishing solutions for producing music as well as listening to and playing music at home. Planning to explore how music creators can be even more creative at home, product design leader of IKEA James Futcher stated:

“We are very excited and happy to announce the collaboration with Swedish House Mafia. With their solid expertise in music production, we hope to be able together to democratize creativity and music production so that even more people can be more creative at home. We want to explore how IKEA together with Swedish House Mafia could make the everyday life easier for the many people listening to and creating music. This collection will enable people to create the perfect home studio for an affordable price.”

Adding to this, Swedish House Mafia said of the collection, meant to launch in September 2022:

“We both wanted to reach out of our comfort zones and create something new and fresh together: a pure collaboration between music creators and a home expert. We strongly felt a need to collaborate with someone who shared our vision of making it possible for everyone to create music at home. As artists and producers, we also understand the importance of a home studio set-up and the needs and challenges of many up-and-coming artists and creatives have at home.”

This announcement also coincides with the start of IKEA’s first virtual 24-hour festival, which begins today and you can read all about it here. We can’t wait to see what the Swedish House Mafia and IKEA collaboration will look like, but for now watch the teaser video below.

SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA x IKEA pic.twitter.com/n6q0rdlaKl — Swedish House Mafia (@swedishousemfia) September 16, 2021

Image credit: Therese Öhrvall