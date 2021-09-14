Swedish House Mafia deliver striking performance at MTV VMAs

By Samantha Reis

Last weekend emotions were running high at the highly anticipated 2021 MTV VMAs. The ceremony took place last Sunday in New York, where the Barclays Centre opened its doors to welcome and celebrate the biggest bangers of the year. The night was star-studded, and one of the acts that shone brightly was unequivocally Swedish House Mafia, who dazzled the audience with a striking performance. This was another successful move from the famous trio’s hotly-anticipated comeback.

Lights, camera, music! Wrapped in the beauty and perfection of their audiovisual effects, SHM delivered a pristine medley of their latest creations. Judging by the music videos you’ve seen over the past few months, it had been clear that Swedish House Mafia’s performances were going to be surprising, to say the least. The elegance and modernism of the videos were perfectly replicated on stage at the VMAs, serving as a lavish canvas of the medley they shared. ‘It Get’s Better‘ and ‘Lifetime‘ with Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake appeared perfectly intertwined, delighting fans who have been following this new chapter of the trio closely. The smoke and shadow play made up a dramatic and exciting backdrop that aroused the desire for more Swedish House Mafia performances. If you didn’t get the chance to watch this incredible televised moment live, don’t be disheartened. SHM’s performance at the 2021 MTV VMAs is available in full, for you to watch on repeat.

This was also the moment chosen to confirm the forthcoming collaboration with The Weeknd. The buzz from the teaser has exploded in recent weeks, leaving fans’ expectations sky-high. The myth was dispelled during the ceremony, in a short clip that they shared. You can only continue to follow the trio very closely so as not to miss this and other works that are lurking on the horizon.

Image Credit: Alexander Wessely / Swedish House Mafia