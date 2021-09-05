Vaccine Passports to be introduced for UK nightclub scene

By Ryan Ford 9

Plans to introduce vaccine passports as a requirement for entry to UK nightclubs will go ahead, the UK Government has announced.

The scheme is to be introduced as of the 1st October, months after the plans were originally unveiled in July. The slight delay had been intentional, as the government intended to wait until the majority of over 18s in the UK had been offered the opportunity to receive both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Clubs in the UK have been open again since 19th July and had been left to enforce their own entry measures ever since. With the imminent introduction of the vaccine passports however, many venue owners have still not received any official guidance on how the new measures are to be enforced. What they do know, is that vaccine passports will be generated through the NHS app and may be expected for checks upon arrival to venues.

Speaking on the introduction of vaccine passports to the UK, a spokesperson for Boris Johnson said:

“We set out broadly our intention to require vaccination for nightclubs and some other settings. […] We will be coming forward in the coming weeks with detail for that.”

Image Credit: Protocol Recordings @ Ministry of Sound London