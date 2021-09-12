Vengaboys give a throwback to Charli XCX’s ‘1999’ with ’90s inspired cover

By Creighton Branch

The Vengaboys have taken Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s 2019 single ‘1999’ and given it a proper throwback with a cover that encapsulates the 1990s.

The group also released a music video with the cover. In the video, the group surrounds itself with albums (Daft Punk, Dr. Dre, Nirvana, etc.) and items that became popular with that decade. The video also includes pop culture TV shows and features a style in color and text that is synonymous with the 90s.

With the title “1999 (I Wanna Go Back)”, the Dutch group does their best to continue to reminiscence on the times back then.

“We never stopped spreading love and fun. But this new century is not exactly cooperative. We feel a responsibility to bring the good times back!” – Robin Pors, Press Release

The Vengaboys are a Eurodance group based in Rotterdam. The group gained success in the late 90s with their hit singles “We Like To Party,” “Boom Boom Boom Boom!!” and “We’re Going To Ibiza,” the latter of which has become popular once again due to Tik Tok and Instagram. The group consists of members: Cowboy Donny, Captain Kim, Partygirl D’Nice, Sailorboy Robin and computer-generated vocalist Cheekah.

“For us, the 90’s never stopped anyway.” Cowboy Donny, Press Release

Watch Vengaboys’ cover of ‘1999’ below.

Image Credit: Vengaboys/Press