Search

 

 

Vengaboys
Commercial, Featured, Industry, Music, Music Video, News

Vengaboys give a throwback to Charli XCX’s ‘1999’ with ’90s inspired cover

By
133

The Vengaboys have taken Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s 2019 single ‘1999’ and given it a proper throwback with a cover that encapsulates the 1990s.

The group also released a music video with the cover. In the video, the group surrounds itself with albums (Daft Punk, Dr. Dre, Nirvana, etc.) and items that became popular with that decade. The video also includes pop culture TV shows and features a style in color and text that is synonymous with the 90s.

With the title “1999 (I Wanna Go Back)”, the Dutch group does their best to continue to reminiscence on the times back then.

“We never stopped spreading love and fun. But this new century is not exactly cooperative. We feel a responsibility to bring the good times back!” – Robin Pors, Press Release

The Vengaboys are a Eurodance group based in Rotterdam. The group gained success in the late 90s with their hit singles “We Like To Party,” “Boom Boom Boom Boom!!” and “We’re Going To Ibiza,” the latter of which has become popular once again due to Tik Tok and Instagram. The group consists of members: Cowboy Donny, Captain Kim, Partygirl D’Nice, Sailorboy Robin and computer-generated vocalist Cheekah.

“For us, the 90’s never stopped anyway.” Cowboy Donny, Press Release

Watch Vengaboys’ cover of ‘1999’ below.

Image Credit: Vengaboys/Press

Tags: , , ,
0

Hey everyone! I was blessed to have the opportunity to join the WRY team in 2020. I edit WRY's Youtube content and am also a writer for the website. I have been a massive fan in the EDM scene for over ten years and have been fortunate enough to see some iconic moments in person. Some of my favorite artists are Avicii, Martin Garrix, Krewella, The Chainsmokers, and KSHMR. I absolutely love to attend live shows. I try to spend almost every week at some kind of live event or festival (if not in person, at least watching online). And its a guarantee you can always catch me at Ultra Miami every year! Thank you for all the support! Follow me on Twitter to see which show I will be at next! Hopefully I can see you at an event or festival soon!

[email protected]