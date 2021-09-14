Will Sparks brings it back to his roots with ‘My Company’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam

The lasers begin to appear furiously and the crowd cannot be contained anymore. Chanting out his name for the one and only Will Sparks. This revolutionizing producer is the one to call on when innovative and forward-thinking sound comes to mind. Defining his own sound comes so naturally to this Australian producer that many believe all they need is just a little Will Sparks in their life. During a year spent in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, Will Sparks got to work in the studio honing his craft, pushing his limits and expanding his musical style. With experimentation at its finest, Will Sparks is back to deliver a fresh new sound while honouring his roots when it comes down to “Melbourne Bounce.” Released on Musical Freedom, Will Sparks is bringing it back to his roots with “My Company.” Warning, this track is highly addictive to the ears.

Entering Spark’s world of prolonged frequencies flowing perfectly with subtle vocals which draw you in even further. Will Sparks is not playing around with this one. Building up the anticipation, this talented producer shifts levels with a bouncy backdrop alongside a backdrop of bass to keep you bumping all night long. A dance-floor heater indeed, we are not surprised by this epic single. The Melbourne Bounce pioneer is proving he is once again shaping the dance music scene with his ever-evolving sound which draws listeners in from the start. A mastermind when it comes to taking full control of your mind and body, Will Sparks shares “I’m dedicating this one to my roots. This is what Melbourne music is all about.” As Will Sparks keeps the momentum going, fans can expect to see many more releases to keep you satisfied all year long.

Listen to “My Company” below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com