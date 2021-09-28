MDLBEAST launch first music conference In Riyadh

By Ellie Mullins 16

All encompassing brand MDLBEAST have expanded their brand to new heights over the years. From their SOUNDSTORM music festival (which has just unveiled its first phase lineup for December 2021) to starting the music label MDLBEAST Records, the brand is truly on a nonstop journey to global success, whilst also bringing Saudi Arabia to the forefront by showcasing what the region has to offer. Now, they are expanding even further with the launch of the Middle East’s first music conference, XP.

Across three days on 13-15 December, XP will take place just a few days before SOUNDSTORM and will serve as the region’s very first music conference, breaking boundaries and creating a solid foundation for a growing electronic music scene in the Middle East, specifically Riyadh. Featuring both a conference and nightlife aspect to its program, it promises to connect the biggest names in dance music with other industry professionals and those looking to gain a unique insight into the business. Workshops, panels, and networking opportunities galore: XP promises to be a kickstarter for the region’s music industry.

Ramadan Alharatani, CEO of MDLBEAST, said of XP:

“XP is a first for the region and will serve as the foundation for a thriving music industry across the Middle East. Providing a platform to authenticate and further build the music industry in the region, local and international guests will be embraced by the wealth of possibility offered by this exciting new market over the three days. Through XP, we aim to join the global conversation, and by hosting such an event we will continue to build & accelerate the music infrastructure across the region.”

XP is built on four founding pillars: talent, policy, scene and impact. Exploring all of these topics, it aims to establish careers, further research to advocate for building a strong and sustainable music ecosystem, mental health and diversity within the scene and much more.

Nada Alhelabi, XP Programme Director, added:

“Through these conversations, we want it to inspire future generations to consider a career in the industry and promote music as a vehicle for job creation and innovation, making it a sustainable industry from which they can profit. A big focus for us is promoting diversity, wellbeing, and fair working conditions to empower females and give a voice to minority groups within the industry.”

The full XP program will be released shortly, and you can register for first access here as well as read up upon their four pillars. Be sure to also stay connected with XP through their Instagram page here.

Image credit: MDLBEAST press