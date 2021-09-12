Zhu releases new documentary “Welcome to Dreamland” on Amazon Music

By Creighton Branch 17

Zhu continues to stay busy as he is taking us backstage in his newest documentary that dropped on Amazon Music on September 10th. The film is titled “Welcome to Dreamland.” It tells the story of the Grammy-nominated artist as he returns to the stage after the worldwide hiatus in the music industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 14-minute long documentary shares never before seen footage and intimate interviews during Zhu’s preparation of his historic run at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado, where he performed six sold-out shows consecutively from May 3rd to May 11th.

“Over the last several projects, I have explored many different sounds and ideas not knowing the outcome. It is only with my fans’ love and support that I continue to innovate and be the best that I can. Thank you, Amazon Music for helping me share a piece of Dreamland through this documentary. I want the fans to know that Dreamland is just beginning. Buckle up.” – Zhu, Press Release

Zhu takes a deep dive into himself during the duration of the film. He reveals his beginnings as an artist, which is something that has been a mystery to fans. He allows the cameras to capture his thought process into what goes into the creation of his alias.

“Welcome to Dreamland” also features an original track created by the mysterious producer titled “Z-TRAIN.” The documentary finally gives fans a look into what makes Zhu, Zhu. If you have ever wanted to find out more about the world-renowned producer, this film is a great place to start.

Watch Zhu’s “Welcome to Dreamland” via Amazon Music below.

Image Credit: Grammy.com