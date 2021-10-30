Adam Ferello returns with eclectic future bass single ‘Save Me’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

Looking to further enhance his presence in the electronic dance industry, Adam Ferello has returned with his latest single ‘Save Me‘ A true masterpiece of a production, this track will have listeners embarking on a journey like no other!

Destined for the very top of the charts, ‘Save Me’ perfectly implements equal melodic and hypnotic parts, Ferello once again proving his versatility within the dance scene. Taking it that one level further, the California-based DJ/Producer adds his own unique sound to this future bass hit, with his signature rave flare addition making this track stand out from the rest.

With his live shows mainly consisting of original music, Ferello has been blessing fans alike with his high energy productions, and ‘Save Me’ is no different! When talking about this latest track, the man behind this certified hit had the following to say;

“I was never more excited than i’m right now. Finally people will be able to listen to this very energetic and at the same time romantic song ‘Save Me.’ I’m sure many people will love it! This is what we all have been missing for so long, a very energetic hot song to which you can listen in your car, home, while working out or partying.”

Out now via his own Adam Ferello imprint, this latest track follows in the footsteps of previous releases such as ‘Lights Out,’ and ‘Crush Kiss.’ With no signs of slowing down, we will be keeping a close eye on any future releases from this multi-faceted artist, but in the meantime, make sure to check out ‘Save Me’ on Spotify below, and let us know what you think in the comments section. Enjoy!

