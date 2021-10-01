Afrojack, Lucas & Steve and DubVision team up on new anthem ‘Anywhere With You’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 12

Known for making uplifting surefire hits, Afrojack, Lucas & Steve and DubVision are all hitmakers in their own right but all coming together on one track is set to be an explosive event for the electronic industry. Titled ‘Anywhere With You,’ this is a hit that has fired up the release radar massively.

Of course, Afrojack and DubVision have had an extensive collaborative history together on such tracks as ‘New Memories‘ and ‘Back To Life,’ with the duo creating official remixes for Afrojack also, but this is the first time that Afrojack and Lucas & Steve have combined forces. With Afrojack and DubVision’s magical formula which has shone through brightly on past collaborations and now with the added magic of Lucas & Steve’s punching sound, ‘Anywhere With You’ will become an unstoppable anthem for the ages.

“When I heard the demo I knew ‘this is going to be it’, and with Lucas & Steve and DubVision we made this song epic. It’s an honor for me to collaborate with these artists on this happy and positive song, and I can’t wait to see the reactions of the fans” – Afrojack “When we got the demo from Nick, we instantly knew what to do with the arrangement. We love the uplifting summer feeling, and with Lucas and Steves touch the record became a next level feel good banger! We can’t wait to play this one live and see the crowd’s reaction!” – Dubvision

Built for the festival stages such as Tomorrowland, ‘Anywhere With You’ is the ultimate celebration track all about the world opening up once again, adding that sense of hopefulness to an already powerful production. With piano chords that open up into a progressive drop that will have crowds going crazy when it’s played out, it invites listeners to dance with their loved ones without a care in the world. Armed with the voice of Tonino Speciale (Taranteeno), this golden anthem for the ages has proven that Afrojack, Lucas & Steve and DubVision are an impeccable trio of artists.

‘Anywhere With You’ is out now, and you can stream it here or watch the official music video below.

Image credit: press