Afroman & BLAZAR join forces to bring out the funk with ‘Step it UP’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 12

The legend Afroman best known for his classic single “Because I Got High” is a name who has taken the rap and hip-hop industry to new levels throughout his career. From his early roots as a funk bassist, guitarist, and drummer, Afroman’s musical talents have shown no limits when it comes down to the music industry. Ending 2020 in the most epic way possible, Afroman surfaced on ‘WHOLEthing’ for his Cosmic Wire debut with label boss, BLAZAR. Today, Afroman and BLAZAR are joining forces to bring their magic to light with a funky new single “Step It UP.” If this does not keep you jamming all day long, you are clearly not bumping this tune loud enough on the speakers.

Discovering the perfect blend between the present and past by staying on the frontier of creativity and standing on the foundation of veteran-ism, Afroman and BLAZAR are taking full control of 2021 with this hard-hitting yet enticing new collaboration. Bringing that old-school vibe with a splash of forward-thinking bass signatures, BLAZAR’s retro synth flows immaculately with Afroman’s classic bars. Intertwining elements of electro-pop schemes and an irresistible vocal hook that leaves listeners in awe of more, both of these talented artists have undeniably mastered their craft which is portrayed in this single. Keeping the ideal balance of hip-hop, bass, and melodic sections aligned with waves of bounce to develop contrast in the collaboration, Afroman and BLAZAR are a match made in heaven for this one. Keeping busy in and out of the studio, be on the lookout for more tunes from Afroman, and connect with the legend on socials here.

“This was such a raw song from the start. Afroman and I wrote it in my studio during the lockdown. He fired the lyrics off in this explosion of energy, and it was just so inspiring, so pure. It was a moment that really spoke to me in a visceral way about direction and intention. The gatekeeper is the one in the mirror, if you want it, do better.” – BLAZAR aka Jerad Finck.

Check out the forward-thinking collaboration and Afroman’s latest tour dates below.

Afroman Tour Dates:

10/31: Martin’s: Jackson, MS

11/1: Harrison’s: Oxford, MS

11/2: Dave’s Dark Horse: Starkville, MS

11/3: Brewski’s: Hattiesburg, MS

11/4: Locust Alley: Nanchez, MS

11/5: Specator’s Pub: Greenville, MS

11/6: Country Trails RV Park: Wikerson, MS

11/15: Vice’s Nightclub: Reno, OK

11/16: Red Brick Bar: Norman, OK

11/17: Castle Row Studios: Del City, OK

11/18: Platinum Nights: Oklahoma City, OK

11/19: The Shrine: Tulsa, OK

Photo Credits: Afroman Official Press