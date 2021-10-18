ALDA set to host circuitGROUNDS stage at EDC Las Vegas

By Ellie Mullins 16

Event titans ALDA, who are widely known as one of the biggest electronic event brands in Europe, have just announced that they are teaming up with their American partners Insomniac once again, and this time ALDA are heading over to Las Vegas to play a massive part in EDC Las Vegas‘ 25th anniversary celebrations.

ALDA are, for the first time, becoming the official European hosts of EDC’s iconic circuitGROUNDS stage. A stage that has become an essential staple and home to the festival, it hosts the world’s biggest DJs with 360 degree immersive stage design and mindblowing pyro to create an audio visual spectacle like nothing else. The incomparable stage will combine with ALDA’s forward-thinking, creative and unique concepts which has driven them to success over the past years and in the present, and will no doubt create a stunning festival experience for eager attendees. Allan Hardenberg, CEO of ALDA stated:

“ALDA will proudly host the circuitGROUNDS stage at EDC Vegas this year and we are very excited for what is to come. It’s a pleasure to be collaborating with Insomniac once more, and we’re very proud to be strengthening our relationship with them creatively on one of the largest festivals in the world. Our multiple-decade long experience in developing, and promoting electronic music and DJ concepts, will no doubt prove useful in providing festival-goers with an unprecedented EDC experience this year.”

The lineup for this year’s circuitGROUNDS stage is nothing short of spectacular. With acts such as Martin Garrix, Oliver Heldens, and Eric Prydz fitting the bill alongside the likes of Benny Benassi, Claptone and deadmau5, all styles of electronic music is well represented including bass with the likes of Excision, Ghastly and Jauz being on hand. Curating a balance of established and rising stars, circuitGROUNDS will no doubt be packed out at any time of the night (and early morning).

“ALDA have joined us as European partners ahead of EDC Las Vegas 2021. Working with ALDA, we have integrated and involved their team in developing ground-breaking concepts for the circuitGROUNDS stage this year. Combining the years of events experience between us, we aim to bring ravers a more unique experience than ever seen before in celebration of a magical 25 years of the festival” added Insomniac head Pasquale Rotella

EDC Las Vegas takes place this year on October 22-24, and limited tickets are available here. Make sure to check out the full lineup below.

Image credit: EDC Las Vegas