Alesso captivates the crowd with energetic EDC Las Vegas set: Watch

By Jack Spilsbury 51

This past weekend saw the return of one of the worlds most legendary festivals Electric Daisy Carnival that takes place yearly in Las Vegas. Among the festival’s star-studded lineup, was no other than the Swedish DJ and Producer powerhouse Alesso, that took the crowd under the electric sky to another world with his showstopping and energetic set.

Taking to the kineticFIELD on Friday the 22nd, Alesso took the festival by storm, playing memorable hits the likes of ‘Heroes (We Could Be)’, ‘Remedy’ and ‘Let Me Go’. The talented DJ also twisted it up with unexpected moments, such as a nod to the currently viral Squid Game by mixing the now well-known theme song from the show ‘Pink Soldiers’ with Restricted & Miljay‘s track ‘Stamp’ which was, of course, accompanied by the red and green light show, something fans of the Netflix series will be more than familiar with.

One of the set’s highlights was a brand new ID from the producer, of course being no stranger to unveiling new music during his EDC live sets, the new ID rumouredly titled ‘Rave All Night’ is a groove-filled progressive house track with sleek production and catchy vocals something we’ve come to know and love from the producer, it was a perfect addition to Alesso’s set. Other additions to the energetic set involved tracks by Axwell Λ Ingrosso and Curbi as well as dropping the fan favourite 2019 version of Swedish House Mafia‘s ‘It Gets Better’.

It’s safe to say that Alesso outdid himself again with this sensational Electric Daisy Carnival set, but don’t take our word for it, check it out for yourself below and let us know what you think!

Image Credit: Rukes.com