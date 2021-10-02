Alesso releases VIP Mix of Marshmello & James Bay collaboration ‘Chasing Stars’: Listen

In true Alesso fashion, the Grammy-nominated producer has provided fans alike with a VIP Mix for his hit single ‘Chasing Stars’ featuring Marshmello and James Bay. Returning to his progressive roots, this latest mix helps amplify the original melodic sound of the track, and in turn the Swede has created a dance-floor banger!

The original track would act as a follow-up to ‘PROGRESSO VOL 2,’ a long-anticipated two track release which was shared with the world back in early June. This would then be the second installment in a series that began in 2019, where Alesso introduced ‘PROGRESSO VOLUME 1,’ and this time round he blessed fans alike with the releases of two ultimate bangers in the form of ‘Together‘ and ‘Again.’

Producing a track with the likes of Marshmello and James Bay allowed fans to experience a production like no other, as ‘Chasing Stars’ would go on to amass millions of views and impact listeners in the most meaningful of ways. Fast-forward to a few months later, and Alesso has once again proven how iconic his presence within the scene is, as this VIP Mix will only help amplify the track’s original success.

Out now, make sure to check out Alesso’s VIP Mix for ‘Chasing Stars’ below, with the final product providing that energetic feeling from the get go. Amplifying the original beat, Alesso looks to take this track to a different dimension, with his signature sound evident throughout. Set to be played at festivals and clubs worldwide, let us know what you think of this latest rendition in the comments section.



