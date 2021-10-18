Armin van Buuren and Vini Vici go B2B at ADE to debut new collaboration ‘YAMA’, dropping Friday

By Ellie Mullins 23

At this past week’s ADE, which saw an intimate and slightly lower scale version of the event than the world is used to with all events ending at midnight in small clubs, Armin van Buuren alongside the ASOT and ALDA teams descended onto AFAS Live for an ASOT x ADE Special. After his two hour set, the trance titan invited energetic duo Vini Vici – due on stage after his performance – for an impromptu B2B set in which a brand new track was premiered together for the first time.

Titled ‘YAMA’, it follows in the footsteps of previous Armin van Buuren and Vini Vici collaborations ‘Great Spirit‘ and ‘United.’ Much to the delight of fans, they played it out in full to the eager ASOT crowd who were treated in a spectacular way. Drawing from multiple different styles and elements, the ‘Lion King‘-esque vocals give a cinematic aspect to the track, whilst further elements of fast and hard trance and psytrance are injected. With each section of ‘YAMA’ being broken up into different styles and vibes, it’s clear that there is a lot to love about this track. Thankfully, those that weren’t lucky enough to be at AFAS Live in Amsterdam when this all went down won’t have to wait long to see an official release of the track considering it is out this Friday, October 22.

You can now presave ‘YAMA’ by Armin van Buuren and Vini Vici, and watch the epic moment where the artists combined as well as listening to snippets of it below.

Image credit: A State Of Trance (via Facebook)