Armin van Buuren and Vini Vici continue winning collaboration streak with ‘Yama’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 22

After premiering it during their impromptu B2B set at the ASOT x ADE Special show, Armin van Buuren and Vini Vici have excitingly decided to continue their winning streak of energetic and iconic collaborations, this time with the tribal-feeling ‘Yama.’

First uniting together on the unforgettable ‘Great Spirit,’ Armin van Buuren and Vini Vici then saw that their collaborative efforts were too magical to only be seen once, thus releasing ‘United‘ not long after. Both collaborations proved to be more than successful, gaining well over hundreds of millions of streams together. Fast forward some years later to now, and today they’re continuing this saga.

“I had a blast working with Vini Vici on ‘Great Spirit’ and ‘United’ back in 2016 and 2018, and although a few years had passed since, I always felt that it’d be great to do a third collab. So we all jumped at the opportunity when it finally arose and ‘Yama’ is the outcome. Our trademark sounds are especially compatible and I’m positive ‘Yama’ will be ruling dance floors for a long time to come.” – Armin van Buuren

‘Yama’ enlists the vocal supports of Tribal Dance and Natalie Wamba, who each offer a tribal and cinematic appeal to the track. Of course, Armin and Vini Vici’s signature sounds are a match made in heaven but this is showcased even further with the different layers and emotions to the complex and detailed track. One on hand, listeners are treated to that relentless psytrance sound which threatens to disturb the earth’s core, but on the other hand there are cinematic leads which give us the uplifting trance sound we all love.

Dropping this tune b2b with Armin van Buuren during last week’s ASOT event was an amazing experience, and we’re super excited about our third collaboration! It took us a while to produce this song and we did it during the crux of the pandemic. Needless to say, it took a lot of hard work to get this final result.” – added Vini Vici

All in all this is one fantastic production, and features impressive art work and a music video (filmed at ASOT at AFAS Live in Amsterdam) to go with it. Watch that video below, and stream the track here.

Image credit: A State Of Trance (via Facebook)