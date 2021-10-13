Search

 

 

Avicii, Colloseum
Featured, Industry, News

Avicii Arena announces first concert set for December

By
67

We all knew that it was only a short matter of time until the announcement of the first event at the newly named Avicii Arena in Stockholm. That time has finally come, and it will take place at the end of this year. The Tim Bergling Foundation and the Avicii Arena have announced that they will be presenting the “Avicii Arena Together For A Better Day” concert on December 1st.

According to a press release, the concert is “created to draw attention to the need to help young people struggling with mental health issues and suicide and the alarming statistics that show their struggles increasing.” It will come in as an annual event and feature artists that span across numerous genres, with most being Swedish-based.

Avicii Arena

“I hope we succeed in creating a feeling that we really do this together, because it is only together that we can make a difference. Young people are our future and we must be afraid for them. It is unacceptable that they are getting worse and that suicide rates are rising in that group – and it is our duty to do what we can to break that trend.” – Klas Bergling

Tickets will go on sale on October 13th and can be purchased here.

 

Image Credits: Avicii (KABIK / MEDIAPUNCH/MEDIAPUNCH/IPX), Avicii Arena (Avicii Arena/ASM-Global)

Tags: , , , ,
0

Hey everyone! I was blessed to have the opportunity to join the WRY team in 2020. I edit WRY's Youtube content and am also a writer for the website. I have been a massive fan in the EDM scene for over ten years and have been fortunate enough to see some iconic moments in person. Some of my favorite artists are Avicii, Martin Garrix, Krewella, The Chainsmokers, and KSHMR. I absolutely love to attend live shows. I try to spend almost every week at some kind of live event or festival (if not in person, at least watching online). And its a guarantee you can always catch me at Ultra Miami every year! Thank you for all the support! Follow me on Twitter to see which show I will be at next! Hopefully I can see you at an event or festival soon!

[email protected]