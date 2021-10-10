Avicii’s ‘Fade Into Darkness’ singer Andreas Moe releases acoustic version

By Pol Torà 3

Avicii‘s ‘Fade Into Darkness‘ singer Andreas Moe has released the acoustic version of the song to celebrate the track’s 10th year anniversary. The iconic track, which was originally released in 2011 is now seeing this great acoustic emotional version that immediately brings you back in time.

The 33-year old Swedish singer, who has earned multiple awards and certificates during his career, has decided to pay his respects and tribute to the forever legend Avicii. The emotional and passionate vocals from Andreas accompanied by a deep grand piano and later on, also by an acoustic guitar and a string ensemble is pretty much everything we could ask for. Undoubtedly, this is a great rendition for such an iconic tune like ‘Fade Into Darkness‘.

Asked about the message behind this track, Andreas Moe, admitted this track is very meaningful to him, while he keeps pushing to raise awareness around mental health:

“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years already since this song was released… It’s a song that still – to this day – means so much to me. To help increase awareness and try to break the stigma around mental health, I’ve recorded this acoustic version. Take care of yourself & each other.”

In a couple of months, it will be two years since Andreas performed this brutal record at the Friends Arena in Stockholm for the Avicii Tribute Concert. This magical event gathered over 50,000 people that attended the show to honor the memory of the one and only Tim Bergling.

Listen to Andreas Moe – Fade Into Darkness (Acoustic Version) below:

Image Credit: Avicii (via Facebook)