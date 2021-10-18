Supergroup The Mary Nixons return with upbeat anthem ‘Better Now’: Listen

By Isaac 5

Los Angeles-based producer Mat Zo and New York duo The Knocks have returned with their first collaboration as The Mary Nixons since 2017’s ‘Adrian,’ and unsurprisingly, it’s an absolute banger. ‘Better Now,’ only their second single in total as a group, is a refreshingly catchy and poppy track that will instantly lift your spirits.

After 5 years this was long overdue…

The Mary Nixons – Better Now out now! pic.twitter.com/fLHUW5MMPo — Mat Zo (@Mat_Zo) October 15, 2021

The song, which the two artists began teasing at the beginning of October, comes at a period of fortunes for Zo and The Knocks. The London born DJ has been celebrating the year anniversary of his third studio album ‘Illusion of Depth‘ and has also started a new band with OLAN titled RollCage, who have released their first single ‘Killer.’ The Knocks, meanwhile, have been busy over the past few months. Recent collaborations with artists such as Matt and Kim, Studio Killers, Weezer‘s Rivers Cuomo, and a cover of ‘Bittersweet Symphony‘ done with Foster the People have led to a prolific, if somewhat lowkey 2021 for the New Yorkers. With a short series of fall concerts set to end with a show at Sax in Washington D.C., it seems they will have made their biggest impact this year in the studio rather than on the road.

‘Better Now’ by The Mary Nixons starts off with a soft and steady guitar paired with blissfully sweet vocals, lulling the listener into a sense of delightful calm. Building slowly but steadily with increasingly prominent drums and bass, the track explodes at the drop, somehow becoming both intensely danceable and deeply peaceful at the same time. It’s the perfect song for a world getting back on it’s feet while reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the perfect blend of Zo’s genre-defying inventiveness and The Knocks’ signature addictive funk. Check it out below on Spotify!

Image credit: press