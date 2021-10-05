Charles D and MANSHN team up for new track ‘Twenty Twenty’: Listen

By Creighton Branch 11

Charles D continues to add to his impressive discography with the latest release of his song featuring MANSHN, “Twenty Twenty.” Getting a release on Pryda Presents is no small order. Fans of the label expect the very best from those featured, and once again, Charles D has delivered a masterpiece.

First teased by Eric Prydz on social media, “Twenty Twenty” continually gained publicity through its small snippets online up to the release. It is a captivating progressive house track that provides a deep club feeling. With vocals provided by MANSHN the song creates a dark tone but one that will surely get your feet moving on the dance floor. The track is designed perfectly for live crowds and shows that the USA based producer is quickly becoming one of the best in the industry.

With a duration of 2 minutes and 57 seconds, you almost wish the song would be longer. Within its first few moments, you are met with a pulsing beat followed by MANSHN’s thought-provoking lyrics that instantly grabs you. When it comes to “Twenty Twenty” you can see why Charles D is regarded by some as Eric Prydz’s protégé.

Listen to “Twenty Twenty” by Charles D featuring MANSHN via Pryda Presents below.