Charlotte de Witte releases long-awaited ‘Asura EP’: Listen

By Jackson Naffa 18

If it’s techno that you’re after this weekend, please, look no further. No stranger to this genre, Charlotte de Witte is back with a vengeance for her third release of 2021, a three-track EP featuring the most anticipated tracks from her recent sets that we’ve long been waiting for.

Released on her own KNTXT label, the ‘Asura EP‘ promises to be a staple in your techno collection. After being crowned the winner of the Alternative Top 100 DJs at the end of 2020, it has been a busy year for De Witte. She kicked off 2021 with a thrilling virtual set on the Melodia stage for Tomorrowland’s New Year’s Eve digital festival, inspired by the festival’s 2015 theme, ‘The Secret Kingdom of Melodia’. Her label KNTXT launched a partnership with Apple Music, she performed a live stream with her partner Enrico Sangiuliano to celebrate the release of their ‘The Age of Love’ remix, and she even managed to sneak in an Essential Mix for BBC Radio 1. The new EP certainly adds significant value to the Charlotte de Witte catalogue, with each track contributing something different to her sets.

“With Asura EP I’m trying to give you a little insight into my musical influences by going back to my roots. We’re speaking about a young Charlotte who, about 12 / 13 years ago, got indulged in the world of electronic music by going to her first underground clubs and raves. From electro and techno to acid core and hardcore to psytrance. This EP flirts with the soundscapes of the latter.” – says Charlotte of the EP

Check out the Asura EP on Spotify below, and be sure to let us know your thoughts!

Image Credit: Marie Wynants