Charlotte de Witte will take you on a 10-hour journey on the longest set of her career

By Samantha Reis 3

Princess of techno Charlotte de Witte has dropped a new bombshell. This time it’s not a seismic EP but the announcement of a DJ set that promises to go down in history. Her renowned label KNTXT has announced its most ambitious event to date. Set to take place in Charlotte’s hometown of Ghent at the giant and epic Flanders Expo on February 5, 2022, this will be the label’s biggest show ever. The megalomaniac event is a joint production with Tomorrowland and Live Nation and will feature an exclusive 10 hour all-night set by Charlotte de Witte.

The Flanders Expo in Ghent is the largest exhibition hall in Flanders and the second largest in Belgium. With an overall capacity of 60,000 people, the venue has hosted other events such as I Love Techno. Charlotte has already staged some major shows. If you can remember, KNTXT nights at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp welcomed around 23,000 people. Now, the label boss wants to break her own personal records by offering a herculean 10-hour set. But the grandiosity of the performance seems to go far beyond its length. Charlotte de Witte is well established in the techno realm but she is much more than a techno artist. With an almost biographical purpose, Charlotte will offer an eclectic set where she will fit cuts from various genres and inspirations that also mirrors the way the Belgian artist lived through the pandemic:

‘One of the few things that kept me sane during the past 18 months was keeping up to date with new music that got released. It gave me purpose in a time where all certainties were lost. My music collection has been expanding over the borders of peak time techno and I’m beyond excited to take you on a 10 hour trip through my musical past, present and future. And honestly, what better place to do this than in my hometown Ghent? The place where it all started for me 12 years ago. This will undoubtedly be a night to never forget.’

I’ll be playing 10 HOURS LONG in February! Pre sale starts Monday 25th October at 18h (CEST), general on sale starts Tuesday 26th October at 10h (CEST) 😎🇧🇪 https://t.co/INWJ2qEj5R pic.twitter.com/mq1jbPJ94d — Charlotte de Witte (@CharlottedWitte) October 19, 2021



Big, epic and not to be missed. If you want to witness this great event, secure your tickets. Pre-sales will start on Monday, October 25 and general sales on the day after. Find out more here.

Image Credit: Charlotte de Witte (via Facebook)