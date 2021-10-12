Clubs in Italy to reopen after over a year of closure

By Jack Spilsbury 30

Italian partygoers will finally be able to experience a time in the club again as the country eases its Covid-19 restrictions. Clubs in Italy haven’t opened their doors in over a year, after reopening last summer for a brief period before a spike in cases caused a swift reclosure. This time is expected to be different due to the high vaccination rate in the country of over 70% of the population being fully vaccinated at the time of writing, as well as in place safety measures to limit the spread of the virus.

The news comes as Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi passed a specific decree to loosen lockdown laws in the country, this includes nighttime venues as well as sporting events and cinema. Clubs currently however will only be able to open at a capacity of 50% indoor and 75% outdoors, and only in areas of the country that is considered low-risk which is currently most of Italy, which has seen a decline in infection rates since August. Partygoers are also required to show a “Green Pass” which proves vaccination, recovery from the disease or that the person has received a recent negative test result to be allowed entry.

It’s no surprise Italy is taking its easing of restrictions slower than its European neighbours the likes of The Netherlands, Scotland and Spain, with Italy being one of the first and worst-hit countries in the continent seeing over 4.7 million cases and over 130,000 deaths since the pandemic began last February. You can find more on the current situation of Covid-19 in the country as well as the current restrictions via The Italian Governments website here.

Image Credit: Yoosun Won on Unsplash