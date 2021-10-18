Coachella now to allow negative Covid-19 test result for festival entrance

By Matthew Lambert 9

Just weeks after announcing that all attendees and staff entering venues owned and operated by Goldenvoice, parent company of California’s Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival, and Stage Coach Festival, have now updated their Health Policy and have decide to allow for a negative COVID-19 test result for the festival’s entrance. On Tuesday, October 13, 2021 on the Coachella website the announcement was made,

“After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our festivals recently, alongside the rising vaccination rate of eligible Americans, we feel confident that we can safely update our policy for Coachella that allows for negative covid test taken within 72 hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination.”

Coachella is planned to take place April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022 with the Stagecoach festival scheduled for April 29- May 1, 2022. Both events take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Goldenvoice has been scheduling then rescheduling the canceled 2021 Coachella several times now.

Now that Coachella plans to allow a negative test result for entrance into the festival, there may be many who had passed on purchasing tickets for the festival, that sold out within 4 hours of pre-registration for passes back in June, regret their decision on jumping on the chance to attend the now canceled two years in a row event. Many people worldwide are still hesitant to take the Covid-19 vaccine for various reasons. Coachella did forewarn that inventory of passes for sale were limited but it yet to be seen if the capacity was even more limited due to COVID-19. Coachella did recommend in their Health and Safety Rules section of their website that event goers wear a mask. Not because of the COVID-19 but to protect against desert dust.

There is a wait list and a fan to fan exchange date option for those who still hope to purchase tickets or need to change the weekend they had planned to attend with another attendee who has already purchased passes on the website. Also if you had purchased passes for Coachella 2020, or purchase passes for Coachella 2022 all will be honored if there would be any cancelation of the newly planned event.

Image credit: Newsroom PR