Cosmic Gate release emotional record ‘Summer Wonder’ with Mike Schmid: Listen

By Pol Torà 64

German duo Cosmic Gate teamed up with the American singer songwriter and keyboardist Mike Schmid to release an emotional masterpiece titled ‘Summer Wonder’. This record is out now via Tiësto‘s founded record label Black Hole Recordings.

Originally presented in his new 10th studio album MOSAIIK Chapter One, this powerful song sees a more commercial side of the veteran artists, without losing their classic progressive trance sound. To do so, Cosmic Gate have counted with Mike Schmid, with whom the couple worked with back in 2014 on ‘No One Can Touch You Now’. Although, Mike is not very active release-wise, he is one big name in the music scene, having provided keyboard and backing singer work for artists the size of The Chainsmokers, Miley Cyrus and Troye Sivan.

‘Summer Wonder’ did have a great response from the audience with a super emotional and melancholic vibe recalling the summer. Now with the single release, this feeling is magnified now that the season is over. In this one, we get a deeper and fatter bass sound and drums, while the lead melody keeps shining above all the musical elements. A perfect radio song that also can do a great work in a club and festival.

Talking about events, Cosmic Gate have now embarked themselves in a small tour, kicking things off in Moscow on October 8 for the A State Of Trance 1000 Moscow 2021, before moving on to a couple of shows in Europe and then cross the ocean to play at big stages like EDC and Stereo Live. The lucky attendants will be able to witness this and all the others songs in the MOSAIIK album live for the first time.

You can see Cosmic Gate’s tour dates below:

Oct 08 – A State Of Trance 1000 Moscow 2021 – Moscow, Russia

Oct 09 – Proton The Club – Stuttgart, Germany

Oct 16 – Akvárium Klub – Budapest, Hungary

Oct 23 – HEC – Vancouver, BC

Oct 24 – EDC – Las Vegas, NV

Oct 29 Stereo Live – Houston, TX

Oct 31 Stereo Live – Dallas, TX

Nov 12 – EDC – Orlando, FL

Listen to Cosmic Gate & Mike Schmid – Summer Wonder below

Image Credit: Cosmic Gate (Press)