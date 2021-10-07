Creamfields 2022 sells out in record time

By Jack Spilsbury 13

Although already setting the bar extremely high on the ticket sale for its 2021 edition which sold out in what seemed like a blink of an eye, the extraordinary UK festival Creamfields has outdone itself once again, selling out of all its tickets for the 2022 edition in a record time.

Scheduled to take place from August 25th till August 28th, on what will be the festival’s 25th-anniversary, Creamfields 2022 is expected to see more than 70,000 attendees from all across the globe see outstanding live sets from some of the worlds most prolific DJs. Although the line-up is yet to be announced, Creamfields 2021 saw the likes of Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Armin Van Buuren, David Guetta grace the festival field in Daresbury, Cheshire with next years line-up promising to be even better if history is to go by.

Creamfields as well as its legendary line-up boasts a hugely positive reputation, with excellent sound systems and mindblowing light shows across its well-known stages such as the pinnacle Steel Yard and Horizon. it’s no wonder the festival continues to outdo itself in the shortness of time that it takes to sell out year after year.

Not all hope is lost for any music fans desperate to experience for themselves one of the world’s greatest electronic music festivals, which was a pillar of a triumphant return for many to the live music scene after the Covid-19 Pandemic, as Creamfields will be hosted across two weekends next year. Back in July, the festival organizers announced they would also be heading to a new location in Chelmsford, Essex to kick off its 25th-anniversary celebrations. The extra festival is taking place June 3rd and June 4th and is to go sale later this month, and anyone interested in attending can join the already 60,000 sign-ups here.

Image Credit: Creamfields (via Facebook)