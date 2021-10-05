Dave Gahan, frontman for Depeche Mode, set to release covers album

By Creighton Branch 10

Depeche Mode’s frontman, Dave Gahan (aka Rich Machin), will soon be releasing an album filled with covers. The album titled ‘Imposters’ will release on November 12th and include covers of songs by Bob Dylan, Neil Young, PJ Harvey, Charlie Chaplin and others.

The album will be the third full-length collaboration that Gahan has done with Soulsavers. ‘Imposters‘ is comprised of 12 tracks and is a follow-up to the 2012 album ‘The Light the Dead See‘ and 2015’s ‘Angels and Ghost.’

“When I listen to other people’s voices and songs—more importantly the way they sing them and interpret the words—I feel at home. I identify with it. It comforts me more than anything else. There’s not one performer on the record who I haven’t been moved by.” – Dave Gahan, Press Release

Gahan is based out of Essex, England, and is universally regarded as one of the best frontmen in music. Q magazine ranked Gahan 73 in their “100 Greatest Singers” list and 27 in the “100 Greatest Frontmen” list.

Pre-save the ‘Imposters‘ album out November 12th via Columbia here and view the entire tracklist below.

1: The Dark End of the Street (Chips Moman/Dan Penn)

2: Strange Religion (Mark Lanegan)

3: Lilac Wine (James Shelton)

4: I Held My Baby Last Night (Jules Bihari/Elmore James)

5: A Man Needs a Maid (Neil Young)

6: Metal Heart (Cat Power)

7: Shut Me Down (Rowland S. Howard)

8: Where My Love Lies Asleep (Gene Clark)

9: Smile (Charlie Chaplin, John Turner and Geoffrey Parsons)

10: The Desperate Kingdom of Love (PJ Harvey)

11: Not Dark Yet (Bob Dylan)

12: Always on My Mind (John Lee Christopher, Jr., Mark James & Wayne Thompson)

Image Credit: Dave Gahan/Press