David Guetta drops mesmerizing single ‘Family’ featuring Bebe Rexha, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Ty Dolla $ign: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 12

Keeping us satisfied both in and out of quarantine with his legendary live streams, David Guetta maintained an epic level of quality for his live streams during the lockdown and came back even stronger during his live shows in Las Vegas, Creamfields, and many more. A man of several talents indeed, if there was one DJ, producer, and songwriter who I would trust to amplify and innovate any single, it would be the one and only David Guetta. Absolutely taking over 2021, David Guetta is back again with a mesmerizing single “Family” featuring music industry icons Bebe Rexha, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Ty Dolla $ign. Yes, you read that right. Portraying a sense of true meaning throughout this mega-collaboration, the word “Family” means the world to many of us, and what better way to describe this feeling than to write an irresistible song.

Starting off with a vibrant slow tempo beat infused with guitar chords, Bebe Rexha’s soothing vocals flow gently alongside David Guetta’s immaculate production style. As the instrumentals begin to echo through the speakers, Guetta uses a subtle amount of bass to balance with Rexha’s soft voice, initiating a rhythmic element to the track. Instilling joy in their listeners one beat at a time, Bebe Rexha, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Ty Dolla $ign’s personalities flow concurrently throughout the single and we would not have pictured it any other way to bring out this meaningful collaboration. With “Family” about to be a classic to many of us, be on the lookout for more surprise collaborations on the way from David Guetta.

“Family is everything to me. Sometimes you find friends that become your family, and that is what this song is about. Sharing this experience with David Guetta, Ty Dolla $ign and A Boogie With A Hoodie made it even more special.” – Bebe Rexha

Image Credit: Dan Reid