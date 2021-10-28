deadmau5 announces permanent residency for his VR project Oberhasli

By Jackson Naffa

Only a couple of weeks ago, Canadian producer Joel Zimmerman, better known as deadmau5, launched his very own virtual reality game Oberhasli in Core, a new user-generated gaming platform by renowned games developer, Manticore Games. Its synopsis reads:

“Oberhasli is a digital world envisioned by deadmau5. Jump in to explore worlds and play games inspired by his music, experience exclusive interactive concerts, interact with other fans and compete for amazing deadmau5 prizes.”

Frederic Descamps, CEO and co-founder of Manticore Games, also added:

“We think the Metaverse will be built by thousands of creators, game makers, and artists who can share unique interactive experiences with their audience and generate income from their work. Oberhasli isn’t a sponsored marketing stunt — it’s a persistent home for all things Deadmau5 inside of Core.”

Whilst the Metaverse was graced with a special live performance from deadmau5 on launch day (as well as replays all throughout opening weekend), Oberhasli isn’t going anywhere. The generational producer has decided to stick with it, opting for a permanent residency in the Metaverse.

This gives fans a unique and personalised experience like none other. In saying this though, the evolution of gaming and technology is opening up many doors and opportunities for artists to interact with their fans; Marshmello teaming up with Fortnite is a perfect example. Not to mention that electronic music is the most dominant genre for gamers, with the world’s largest independent electronic music label Monstercat partnering up with Rocket League (deadmau5 has visuals of the game in his sets!).

Oberhasli also features in the music video for his recent smash hit with Lights, ‘When the Summer Dies,’ which you can watch down below. Whilst it’s only available for PC users, Oberhasli will soon be available on other platforms.

For more information regarding Oberhasli, click here. Be sure to let us know your thoughts on the game!

Image Credit: Manticore Games/deadmau5