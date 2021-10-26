DJ Snake calls upon Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion and LISA of BLACKPINK for ‘SG’: Listen

When the name DJ Snake hits the stage, you already know the crowd is about to go wild as this multi-platinum producer takes full control of the dancefloor. Making his full-length debut with “Encore” in the 2016 album that reached the number one spot on Billboard’s Top Dance Albums chart, DJ Snake is a talented artist who has definitely achieved legendary status in the music industry. From top-notch collaborations with Justin Biever, Major Lazer, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, and many more, this producer has proven that the sky is the limit for him. Globally recognized as one of two dance artists in the world to have three songs amass more than a billion streams on Spotify, DJ Snake is now blessing us with his highly anticipated which was initially teased on his social media channels. Calling upon a wide range of global icons in the industry, DJ Snake has teamed up with Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and LISA of BLACKPINK for their captivating collaboration on “SG.”

With Reggaeton and Latin influence enriched in the track, DJ Snake starts off with a vibrant backdrop of drum claps and a mesmerizing rhythm to accompany Ozuna’s classic vocals. Keeping the groove alive throughout the track, these artists are undeniably talented with their own unique craft and this collaboration is only proving they are masters at it. Alongside Megan Thee Stallion’s hard-hitting vocals, each artist adds a hint of flavor to the beat as they reflect their own personal vibe and style throughout the track. Easily a crowd favorite for many, LISA of BLACKPINK throws it down with her own enticing vocals which flawlessly lead into a backdrop of flute instrumentals and echoing vocals. A perfect collaboration indeed from DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and LISA, this one is going to keep you bouncing all day long.

Photo Credits: DJ Snake Official Press