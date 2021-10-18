Don Diablo drops new banger in the form of ‘Cheque’ : Listen

By Matthew Lambert 3

On Friday Don Diablo announced a return to the dance floor with the release of his new house single and video for ‘Cheque.’ Don Diablo posted to his Facebook page,

“Had to drop a certified BANGER for you guys today!”

The Dutch DJ also posted on his website,

“Now that clubs and festivals are opening again I felt it was time to return to the dancefloor in a big way. Music wise “Cheque” takes me back to the time when I lived in London for three years. Had to ask MNEK to co-write the hook that would not only perfectly compliment the vibe in an organic way but also send out a strong message to all of us out there working hard 24/7 for a living.“

In September the artist released a new album ‘FOREVER’ and now with the release of the single ‘Cheque’, the artist is busier than ever. The star-studded DJ has upcoming live performance dates in the U.S. beginning with the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas October 22, 2021, and Boo! in Seattle, WA October 29&30, 2021. Other upcoming performance dates for 2022 are being added and are available on Diablo’s website.

Don Diablo is one of the most notorious DJs of late, and has again appeared in the top 10 list of DJs according to the DJ MAG TOP 100 DJs poll for 2021. Diablo has produced house tracks like ‘Anthem (We Love House Music)‘ and has been on the scene since back in 1995. He is most recently categorized as a pioneer DJ and producer of the future house music genre. Diablo is also no stranger to fashion. In 2015 the Dutch artist began his very own apparel line, HEXAGON, which you can view on the artist’s website. ‘Cheque’ out the new song below.

Image Credit: Don Diablo (Press)