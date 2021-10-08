EDC Las Vegas releases stacked stage lineups for 2021

By Juan Llorens 12

EDC 2021 is just around the corner after a long-awaited return to the Las Vegas desert. With eight stages spread out around the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, electronic music fans will have an endless amount of options to pick from at the marquee festival. The star-packed lineup features the scene’s biggest heavyweights and the most exciting up-and-comers. With two weeks away from the start of Day 1, Insomniac released the stage-by-stage lineups (click each hyperlink to see the full stage lineup).

The main stage, kineticFIELD, offers electronic music’s biggest acts such as Alesso, The Chainsmokers, Kygo, Don Diablo, Alan Walker, Afrojack, DJ Snake, Tiësto, and many more. Known for its magical and massive theatrical design, kineticFIELD is the place to be if you want to see some of the legends who built the industry.

What many consider the second main stage, circuitGROUNDS, will feature a wide array of electronic artists that range from techno to trap to big room. The stage will host Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Deadmau5, Tchami, Jauz, Excision, Oliver Heldens, Meduza, and many more.

If what you are looking for is house music, then the neonGARDEN will not disappoint. Hosted by Factory93, the stage will feature over the weekend major acts such as Artbat, Charlotte De Witte, Black Coffee, Nina Kraviz, Testpilot, and many more. The neonGARDEN is a complete vibe and a great stage to disconnect from the heavy mainstage sounds of other stages.

If your passion is to break the rail and mosh, then you will want to head to wasteLAND or the bassPOD where artists such as Junkie Kid, Da Tweekaz, a special Joyryde DnB set, and Zomboy to name a few will take center stage. If you are looking for a mixture of everything, then cosmicMEADOW is your home with Zedd, Diplo, Louis the Child, Zhu, Knife Party, and more.

Check out the full stage lineups with major back to backs, and many surprises here.

Image Credit: EDC Las Vegas