How you can find your music with the power of the internet

By Yotam Dov 18

Music is an expensive business. And the more you do it, the more it costs. You need instruments, amplifiers, cables, microphones and lots of other equipment. Plus there are lots of hidden expenses – things like your transportation to gigs or studios where you’re recording music for others as well as yourself. And then there’s that thing called rent that never seems to be low enough when you’re trying to make ends meet in a big city like Los Angeles or New York City. It can seem impossible to keep up if all you have is your day job salary coming in every month after paying for groceries and clothes.

Whether you’re a struggling artist, an amateur with a dream, or just want to make some extra cash on the side, funding your music is essential. But where do you start? Luckily there are many different ways to fund your passion project and this article will explore some of them!

Look for Potential Partners

There are many ways to get new gigs. You can even go door-to-door and ask venues if they need any extra live music. But before you do that, here’s a tip: check their website first to see if they already have a schedule posted. If you use this strategy, you may end up saving a ton of time and energy that can be spent on other things.

Sell Merchandise

Sell t-shirts, stickers, koozies, and all kinds of other merchandise with your name on it to make a little extra cash. You can even have fans design something for you and sell that!

Use Crowdfunding Sites

If you’re looking for a more established platform akin to Kickstarter, GoFundMe is a good place to start. You can set up any sort of campaign and promote it as much as you want. It’s not only a way to make a quick buck but also can give you visibility online. You can go for a donation-based model (where every dollar counts and every penny helps) or you could always try the “perk-based” route where your potential donors will pledge money in exchange for getting something in return.

Your Website is Your Best Friend

It’s not as if it wasn’t already, but running your website is a great way to get your music out there. You can upload new tracks on a weekly or monthly basis, link to various social media profiles, sell your merch and even let people subscribe to your newsletter where they will be notified of any upcoming gigs or important news. The best part about it? It costs very little to maintain!

Get a Sponsor

This is by far one of the most popular ways for funding your music. There are tons of people out there who are willing to sponsor young musicians because they’re putting on an event, hosting a TV show or even just running a commercial. Whether it’s renting out your studio for the day or getting someone to play at their party, if you establish a solid relationship with a sponsor, you won’t have to worry about money anymore!

Try Out an Online Casino

Playing on your computer is a great way to make some money on the side without having to go anywhere near a casino floor and all those cigarette smoke-filled rooms with neon lights and slot machines, which seem to be everywhere these days.

As long as you live in a part of the world where online casinos are legal, you can try your luck at slots online without ever having to leave your home. All you need is a computer.

Fiverr

Fiverr is a website where you can create a hub for your creative projects. From music to digital commissions, Fiver is the place to do it all. You can make a Fiver account and respond to queries. You can offer singing happy birthday wishes or making custom tracks to other people’s projects and the best thing is, you set your own rates!

Last Words

If you’re a musician trying to fund your music, many different ways can work for you. This in-depth article explored the most popular methods and provided some helpful tips on how to get started with each one. From crowdfunding sites to selling merchandise, these options have been tried and tested by musicians just like yourself who’ve gone from struggling financially to having enough income generated from their passion project.

Image Credit: Soundtrap on Unsplash