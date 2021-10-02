Ibiza and Barcelona nightclubs set to reopen on October 8th

By Pol Torà 13

Ibiza and Barcelona nightclubs have been allowed to reopen their establishments from October 8th following the respective COVID-19 measures.

While the respective governments are finishing to clarify the regulations, Ibiza nightclubs will be able to reopen again after a 2 year hiatus. According to Diario de Ibiza, an agreement has been reached and nightclubs will be allowed to reopen their doors on October 8th, after several meetings held between the Balearic Nightclub association and the local government. The conditions are that nightclubs will have to require all attendants the full vaccination pass, a negative PCR test, or a proof of having passed the virus in the previous 6 months, to be granted entry to the club. The health authorities will be closely monitoring this.

The Balearic government has already requested authorisation to the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands to approve these COVID-19 measures. If this is approved, the maximum allowed capacity will be restricted to 75%, with the obligation to wear a mask to access to the dance floor and drinking will be only permitted when seated. The closing time will be at 05:00 at latest.

The Balearic government spokesman, Iago Negueruela highlighted in a press conference that the Government is abolishing a good part of the restrictions, with which “the Balearic Islands practically is returning to normal.” although he stressed out that people must be responsible as “the coronavirus is still here”.

Although some clubs like Hï and Ushuaïa have already ruled out the idea to open this season, others like Amnesia Ibiza will be opening its doors. Pacha Ibiza and DC10 are still considering it.

On the other hand, indoor nightclubs in Catalonia, the region of Barcelona, will also reopen its doors. Venues welcoming over 10,000 attendants will have their capacity restricted to 60% and as in Ibiza, they will be requiring the full vaccionation pass, a negative covid test or recovery from the virus. For this, the Catalan government will be launching a specific app that will validate this.

Image Credit: Amnesia Ibiza (via Facebook)