icekream releases intoxicating rap single ‘Bolt’ feat. Tully: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 14

Looking to make his mark in the electronic dance industry, Miami-based DJ/producer icekream has just dropped a silky-smooth and intoxicating rap cut titled ‘Bolt.’ Following the success of ‘Real Rap,’ this multi-faceted artist has once again showcased his musical prowess to the world, with this latest track destined for the very top of the charts!

Taking the track one level further, Tully is responsible for the rap part of ‘Bolt,’ with the London rapper delivering one captivating and lighting-fast bar after another, which in turn justifies the title of the song that is inspired by no other than the ultimate runner in the world, Usain Bolt. Propelled by Tully’s bullet-fast bars, ‘Bolt’ further offers the listener with a warm bass that rolls over the minimal bounce beat and the vintage synth sounds that appear throughout the track.

Further enhancing his presence within our community, icekream has once again proven his versatility as a producer, as this latest track is the ultimate representation of an artist that can create a sound at any given time, and in turn produce a record that will keep fans alike begging for more. In addition, icekream further demonstrates his ability of creating groundbreaking music through adjusting and innovating his sound at all times, with the producer himself stating the following;

“It’s all about flow. It’s also about my time in London and is me gelling my sound to musicians of UK culture.”

Destined for nothing other than success, ‘Bolt’ is out now, with the visual of the song set to be released in the coming days. Dropped at the most perfect of times, ‘Bolt’ is a clear representation of everything that icekream has set out to achieve as an artist within our community, and we could not be any more excited for all the future projects that are in store. In the meantime, make sure to check out ‘Bolt’ below including the official video, and let us know what you think in the comments section. Don’t forget to follow icekream on Instagram for upcoming music and activities.

Image Credit: icekream