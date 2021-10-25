Iconic London club Printworks features in ‘The Batman’ movie trailer

By Ryan Ford

One of London’s most unique music venues, Printworks, has featured in the first trailer for the upcoming Batman movie entitled, ‘The Batman’.

The trailer, staring ex-Twilight actor Robert Pattinson in the lead role, was unveiled recently ahead of its long awaited debut in cinemas in March 2022. In it, the iconic London venue features in its natural capacity, with a sizeable audience enjoying live music whilst the main protagonist fights his enemies atop one of the balconies that overlooks the famous, printing press halls-turned music space. Reports suggest that filming had also taken place in the surrounding areas of London too, with an illustrious cast spotted at Canada Water not that far away. ‘The Batman’ is also set to star Colin Farrell, Paul Dano and Zoë Kravitz.

While we eagerly wait for the release of the Matt Reeves-directed motion picture early next year, Printworks is offering up irresistible fall and winter seasons of live music over the coming months. The likes of MK, Dimension, Lane 8 and Amelie Lens only make up a fraction of what is to come in South London towards the end of the year. If you’ve never been lucky enough to visit Printworks before, be sure to catch a glimpse of it in the new Batman trailer below!

Image Credit: Crack Magazine