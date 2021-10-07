Kanye West has Daft Punk to thank for his first certified diamond record

By Creighton Branch 15

Even in the wake of their recent split, Daft Punk has still found a way to keep their name at the top of music headlines. This time it comes in conjunction with Kanye West. It was just recently announced that the legendary rapper received his first-ever certified diamond record. The track just so happens to be “Stronger,” the notorious song off his iconic 2004 ‘Graduation’ album in which West famously samples Daft Punk’s “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger.”

For those who do not know, for a song to go platinum, it must surpass 10 million sales, according to the RIAA. This is a tremendous accomplishment, given that only 58 songs have ever received this honor.

The sample song, “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger,” was a track released on Daft Punk’s ‘Discovery’ album back in 2001. It was the duo’s second studio album and solidified their place in electronic music history.

“When [Kanye] sampled Daft Punk on an ASR-10, Plain Pat said, ‘You can’t flip this. It’s not going to work.’ Pat was highly skeptical,” he said. “At the end of the day, he cooked up ‘Stronger’ in five minutes, and it was quite a departure from the boom-bap Kanye West production, and the beginning of experimenting with other albums.” – Anthony Kilhoffer, West’s Engineer, Billboard

Relive Kanye West’s song “Stronger” below.

Image Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images