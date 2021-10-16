Kygo joins forces with X Ambassadors for latest single ‘Undeniable’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani

The iconic Norwegian record producer and DJ Kygo has teamed up with X Ambassadors for yet another tropical house banger called Undeniable, out now via RCA Records. The single follows the likes of ‘Love Me Now‘ and ‘Gone Are The Days‘, Kygo’s previous releases from 2021, which indicate that the tropical house legend has had a quiet year so far, especially since he came up with his third studio album Golden Hour last year. But he did deliver a spell-binding performance from the Sunnmore Alps back in March.

Talking about the artist’s heartfelt tune Undeniable, the vocal performance delivered by X Ambassadors’ Sam Nelson Harris fuses exquisitely with Kygo’s characteristic sounds which together serve as a dream combination for the lovers of tropical house. Here’s what Sam had to say about this collaboration –

I’ve always had an affinity for big-ass love songs but don’t often end up writing them. This one came together so organically and quickly— it was such a treat to write it with Kash, Nick, Whethan, and Kyrre. I honestly couldn’t be more excited to sing it at all my friend’s weddings. – X Ambassadors

Be sure to check out “Undeniable” by Kygo and X Ambassadors below:

Image Credit: Kygo (via Facebook)