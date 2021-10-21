Grooves For The Mind brings international DJs together for livestream fundraiser for mental health issues

By Matthias 2

Grooves For The Mind brings together international DJs for a livestream on October 29, of which all donations go to the UK charity mental health organization Mind. The goal is to use music to create awareness of and fundraise £100.000 to support mental health issues within electronic dance music scenes.

For that purpose, the Grooves of The Mind live stream hosts 34 artists performing from 12 locations across the globe. Among the locations are world-renowned clubs such as Melkweg, Mint, Warehouse, and XOYO. To make it an interactive listening experience, the streaming software Shotgun Live allows visitors to change between the seven rooms, as though we could choose from seven dancefloors in the same venue. The livestream will start on October 29, 2021, and will last for 24 hours, stretching into October 30.

All donations of the Grooves For The Mind live stream go to the UK mental health charity Mind. Mind provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing any mental health problems. They campaign to improve services, raise awareness, and promote understanding.

Yes, dance music triggers moments of hedonism and euphoria. Though, the same venues can become spaces of disappearance and escape. As spaces that are deliberate about controlled recreational substance use, electronic dance music cultures have a responsibility to break with societal taboos surrounding mental health in general and substance use specifically. The Grooves For The Mind livestream is one of many mental health initiatives that are so paramount for a sane dance community to foster strong support networks on and off the dancefloor.

Image Credit: Grooves For The Mind