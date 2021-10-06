Maceo Plex drops anthemic new single ‘You Know What I Got’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 87

House and Techno legend Maceo Plex returns with yet another anthemic single titled ‘You Know What I Got.’ Blessing fans with his music for quite some time now, the Cuban/American producer has created a legacy in his own right, with the label boss being at the very top of his game in his prosperous career!

Having amassed millions of views with the releases of tracks such as ‘When The Lights Are Out,’ as well as his iconic remix of a timeless classic in the form of Faithless’s ‘Insomnia,’ he has this time round also opted to add his own unique touch from a song of the past, as Liberty City created the original smash hit back in 1995. Ensuring that all modern elements have been implemented on the rendition of this transcendent song, Plex further showcases his musical prowess and versatility within our community.

With Liberty City’s infectious vocal iterations and swirling melodies remaining intact, Plex took the opportunity at adding soaring leads, fluctuating synths and sweeping atmospherics in a bid to further elevate the personality of this hit single from the 90’s. In doing so, Plex has ensured that ‘You Know What I Got’ will provide fans alike with that sense of euphoria, whilst at the same time have Liberty City fans reminiscing back to the days when this track was first released.

Out now via Ministry Of Sound, this infectious single will have fans alike begging for more, as Plex yet again showcases how influential his music can be within the electronic dance industry. Make sure to check out this modernised rendition of ‘You Know What I Got’ below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Image Credit: Press Release