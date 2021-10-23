Marshmello signs for UTA (United Talent Agency)

By Pol Torà 43

Renowned world-class DJ and producer Marshmello has signed for UTA (United Talent Agency), who will represent the artist in all areas worldwide. Tremendous move by the American, who will join a reputed roster of musicians already represented by the agency, including Juice WRLD, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Bastille, Kane Brown, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers and more.

Although the masked producer will join UTA, he will still be managed by The Shalizi Group owner, Moe Shalizi, who also manages other dance music stars like Alesso, JAUZ and Surf Mesa.

Meanwhile, Marshmello continues making waves, breaking into the top 30 most streamed artists in the world on Spotify with over 10.5 billion streams in the platform. Just like his collabs with Alesso, now that he’s signed with UTA, we might see more collaborations between the artists in the roster. It already happened this summer when Marshmello joined forces with the Jonas Brothers on “Leave Before You Love Me”. The result for this was a total success, as it peaked at the #13 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following this tremendous success it has had, these kind of UTA collabs between Marshmello and other artists in the group can well happen with other artists in the future.

Listen to “Leave Before You Love Me” by Marshmello and the Jonas Brothers below:

Image Credit: Marshmello (via Facebook)