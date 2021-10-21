Martin Garrix, David Guetta and more to perform at Cancun’s Ibiza Spirit

By Jack Spilsbury 22

In February 2022 when the beautiful island of Ibiza is gearing up for its summer season, where else is better to get a sneak peek and early look into the legendary island life than at Cancun‘s legendary Ibiza Spirit. Taking place from February the 19th till the 26th the festival has just unveiled its star-studded line-up.

Presented by Pollen in collaboration with ibizan’s own The Night League the weeklong event in the party capital of Mexico is set to feature a slew of activities including boat trips and pool parties followed by DJ sets all night long across multiple iconic venues. Promising to house outstanding production perfectly curated by The Night league to accompany the world-class DJs set. Taking to social media Ibiza Spirit unveiled the lineup that features the likes of superstars Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Camelphat, Solardo, Black Coffee among others. To add to the already amazing experience and to give partygoers a taste of Ibiza’s lifestyle, iconic Ibizan names such as nightclub Amnesia and day venues O Beach Ibiza and Blue Marlin Ibiza are set to host their own branded nights over the week.

We’re bringing together over fifty of the leading artists in electronic and dance music to Cancún, Mexico, for the ultimate winter getaway this February 19-26, 2022. – Spirit Ibiza

Ticket packages to what will be an unforgettable experience will be on sale soon and start at the price of a $99 deposit, find out more about the Ibiza Spirit event on pollen’s official website here and you check out the full incredible lineup for yourself below.

Image Credit: Pollen/Ibiza Spirit

Image Credits: Martin Garrix (Press), David Guetta (Press), Cancun (via Matteo Colombo / Getty Images)