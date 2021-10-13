Electronic music museum in Amsterdam ‘Our House’ launches & displays first collection

By Creighton Branch 46

With each day, the world of electronic music is becoming more popular, and with that, it means its history is beginning to become more important now more than ever. Nothing showcases that narrative better than the new electronic museum in Amsterdam. Our House will be opening its doors at the end of this month on October 29th, and with it, the museum will be the first of its kind, providing a look into the origins, cultures and subcultures of EDM.

Just as EDM has pushed the boundaries of music over the years, Our House will bring a fresh new take on how to experience a museum. There will be six exhibitions and 15 installations throughout the museum. There will be interactive vinyl players, in-house produced documentaries on dance culture, archived flyers and an opportunity to create music on drum machines. At the end of the walkthrough, there will be a 4D show titled “The Culture Ride” that will take viewers through half a century of unforgettable moments in electronic culture.

With contributors like Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Kevin Saunderson, Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, The Frankie Knuckles Foundation and ID&T, the museum has made sure the very best of electronic music will be on display.

“Together with more than 150 international artists, promoters, creatives, producers, curators, operators and DJs, we have worked for the last two years on the realisation of the collection. It is an honour to be able to pay homage to this fantastic culture.” – Jeroen Jansen, Co-initiator

Tickets can be purchased on the Our House website here.

Image Credit: Our House/Bijlagen