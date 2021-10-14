KSHMR returns with brand-new single ‘Over You’ featuring Lovespeake: Listen

By Jackson Naffa

Niles Hollowell-Dhar, professionally known as KSHMR, is back with a brand-new single ‘Over You’ featuring Lovespeake. It’s been a big 2021 for the producer, having released his debut album ‘Harmonica Andromeda’ alongside some huge collaborations, such as ‘Winners Anthem’ with Zafrir and ‘Reunion’ with Alok, Zafrir, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. Not to mention that he was just ranked as the number 11 DJ in the world for the Top 100 DJs poll.

Released on his own Dharma Worldwide imprint, ‘Over You’ is another classic KSHMR record. It has gained recent radio support from Lucas and Steve, Yves V and Tiësto, as well as a feature on the brand-new Spinnin’ Records Amsterdam Club Mix. Between its thrilling bassline, its summer-like melody and Lovespeake’s captivating vocals, there’s no doubt that this record will feature heavily across the upcoming festival season.

Lovespeake is also no stranger to the scene; the Norwegian vocalist has recently featured on Timmy Trumpet’s ‘Another Level’, Matisse and Sadko’s ‘OK’ and one of last year’s biggest records, David Guetta and MORTEN’s ‘Future Rave’ anthem ‘Save My Life’.

Having been such an influential label since its launch with KSHMR’s own ‘Materia EP’ in 2017, Dharma Worldwide is continuing to thrive. Its most recent releases ‘Telephone’ by Raven and Kreyn, the ‘Blue Tales EP’ by Padé and the latest compilation ‘Dharma: Sounds of Summer Volume III’ strengthen its catalogue and further prove that electronic music is universal.

Arising from the pandemic, KSHMR is set to continue his recent run across the United States and Canada. Coming off his most recent performances at Big Night Live in Boston and Echostage in Washington DC with Krewella, he’s beyond ready to play both Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas and Orlando in the coming weeks, as well as Escape Halloween, Marquee New York and a short stop to Vancouver’s Harbour Convention Centre.

What’s next for the superstar DJ and producer? A fourth collaboration with Timmy Trumpet is on the cards for 2022, we’ll definitely be keeping an eye out!

For more information regarding his upcoming tour dates, click here. You can also stream ‘Over You’ below, be sure to let us know your thoughts!

Image Credit: KSHMR (via Facebook)