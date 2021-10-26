Pendulum unveil unreleased music during EDC Las Vegas 2021 set: Watch

By Jack Spilsbury 33

The return of Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic saw tens of thousands of people gather together under the electric sky to see some of the worlds most incredible acts. Among them was Australian drum and bass genius’ Pendulum who brought a whole heap of familiar tracks as well as never before heard music when they performed an exceptional DJ set.

Playing the festival Saturday 23rd at the iconic bassPOD stage, Pendulum wasted absolutely no time in getting the party started by dropping a VIP mix of their track ‘Driver’ which is a part of the bands most recent EP ‘Elemental’. The energy refused to subside throughout the set with the band perfectly dropping their megahits such as their British certificated Silver hits ‘Witchcraft’ and ‘Watercolour’ which despite being released over 10 years ago are proving to stand the test of time, making impeccable inclusion into the set. The set wasn’t shy of new music, however, with an overabundance of brand new ID’s and bootlegs, some of which we have never heard before. An ID heard during the earlier stage of the set appears to present a more melodic sound, euphoric vocals before its energetic and bass-heavy drop, a track you should definitely keep your eyes and ears out for when it’s hopefully released soon.

Pendulum brought an absolutely powerful and energetic set to EDC, something we’ve come to expect from the band and one that will be remembered for many years to come. You can check out this incredible set that showcases Pendulum’s unmatched skills on YouTube below and don’t forget to let us know what you think.

Image Credit: Rukes.com