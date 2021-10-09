Pete Tong and Tale Of Us share club-ready rendition of Hans Zimmer’s ‘Time’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 9

Global dance music legend Pete Tong has joined forces with the Italian techno duo Tale Of Us to deliver an emotive club-ready rework of Hans Zimmer’s ‘Time’. Out now via the iconic label Ministry of Sound, this rendition is the first single to be shared from the compilation ‘Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classic’, set to be released on December 3.

Thinking of Ibiza and classics is synonymous with Pete Tong. The DJ, broadcaster and music producer has been one of the most enigmatic ambassadors of electronic music and the White Isle over the years and now he pays another incredible tribute to it with this brand new album. ‘Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics’ brings together Tong with long-time collaborator and renowned conductor Jules Buckley and some of the most prominent names on the current dance circuit. This is the fourth EP dedicated to Ibiza Classics, following the acclaimed ‘Classic House‘, ‘Ibiza Classics‘, and ‘Chilled Classics‘. ‘Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics’ will also be released on vinyl next year, showcasing a careful selection of artists, exposing Pete Tong’s world-renowned A&R talent. In addition to Tale Of Us, featured on this first single, the compilation will include club-ready approaches to the classic by Riton, ARTBAT, Eats Everything, Franky Wah and the magnificent voices of Vula, Becky Hill and Elderbrook.

Hans Zimmer’s ‘Time’ is a true work of art, gathering all the qualities to be reimagined. ‘Time’ is literally timeless and a diamond in the rough for producers who like to play with deep, cinematic melodies. About the rework they developed with Pete Tong, Tale Of Us mentioned that:

‘These harmonies transcend time and space, we are excited and grateful to cover such a masterpiece.’

Tale Of Us and Pete Tong’s experience of dance culture and sensitivity in layering execution were crucial in reimagining this epic production by Hans Zimmer. The arrangement has a melodic and deep soundscape, which envelops you like a warm embrace. The bass is warm and elegantly punctuated, the percussion is firmly pushing you into the dancefloor. Light, bright and perfectly suited, the synths are simply magical, much in the style of Tale Of Us and the Balearic isle. The piano notes and strings seem to have been designed to dance to the rhythm of the electronic elements. This precious rendition has kept the cinematic power of Zimmer’s work intact, delicately coating it with exquisite club energy. This driving dance piece is released together with a stunning visualizer featuring scenes from Ibiza’s most iconic and magical locations such as Es Vedra and Dalt Villa. Open your senses to this rendition below:

Image Credit: Press