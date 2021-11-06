Nora En Pure signs PLSNT for his debut melodic cut ‘Chasing Sunsets’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 12

Looking to make his mark in the electronic dance industry from the get go, PLSNT has just released his debut single titled ‘Chasing Sunsets.’ A masterpiece in its own right, this latest track will have listeners embarking on the most unique of journeys!

Providing those feel-good elements from the off set, ‘Chasing Sunsets’ will have listeners enchanted throughout its entirety, with PLSNT’s unique sound creating the most mesmerising of experiences. Flourishing in every single aspect, this production is the personification of a melodic tune, with the addition of gentle piano chords and a subtle percussion over a smooth bass line resulting in the creation of this certified hit.

With authenticity a key element in both PLSNT’s productions and performances, it comes to no surprise that his first ever single is signed by no other than Nora En Pure’s Purified Records, with ‘Chasing Sunsets’ taken directly from the labels Purified Fragments V compilation. Traversing through an array of melodic and uplifting grooves, PLSNT ensures a multitude of experiences and sounds for anyone lucky enough to embark on this journey generated through his productions.

Out now, ‘Chasing Sunsets’ is the epitome of a track that will have listeners begging for more, with PLSNT showcasing his undeniable talent from the get go. Make sure to check out this melodic track on Spotify below, with ‘Chasing Sunsets’ also available for streaming on all platforms here. We will most definitely be keeping a close eye on any future PLSNT releases, but in the meantime let us know what you think of this certified hit in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Nora En Pure (via Facebook)